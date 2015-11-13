Nov 13 SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers
Ltd :
* In terms of rights offer, 263.1 mln new shares will be
offered to shareholders on Nov. 27
* Rights offer at a subscription price of 457 cents per
share, in ratio of 13 rights offer shares for every 100 shares
held
* Subscription price per rights offer share represents a 10
pct discount to 30 day volume weighted average price of shares
listed
* Net proceeds of rights offer to repay banking facilities
utilised for acquisition, Afhco acquisitions and development
costs
* concluded an agreement for acquisition of a 50 pct
interest in a property portfolio located in Zambia for $46.7
million
