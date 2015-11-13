BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker announces pricing of equity units offering
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
Nov 13 Biomass Energy Project SA :
* Signs a deal with Krajowy Zwiazek Rolnikow Kolek i Organizacji Rolniczych (KZRKIOR) and Polish Modern Farmer Foundation (Fundacja Nowoczesny Rolnik Polski)
* As a part of the deal, KZRKIOR will distribute the company's offer of the fast growing Paulownia trees sale and related services
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.