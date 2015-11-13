Nov 13 Medine Ltd :

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 turnover and other revenues of 357.2 million rupees versus 452.4 million rupees last year

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 loss before taxation of 114.7 million rupees versus profit of 15.3 million rupees last year Source : bit.ly/1PriXHr