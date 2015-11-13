BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker announces pricing of equity units offering
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
Nov 13 Euro-Tax.pl SA :
* Luxembourg-Based EVF I Investments SARL sells 1,250,500 of company's shares for 2.07 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9393 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.