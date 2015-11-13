BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker announces pricing of equity units offering
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
Nov 13 Union Sugar Estates Company Ltd :
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group revenue of 138.8 million rupees versus 98.4 million rupees last year
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group loss before taxation of 47.7 million rupees versus loss of 51.9 million rupees last year Source : bit.ly/1N1diri Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.