Nov 13 KGHM Polska Miedz :

* Poland's KGHM Polska Miedz says sees 2015 Chilean Sierra Gorda mine output at around 90,000 tonnes of copper and 20 million pounds of molibden;

* KGHM targets to increase the production to an ultimate 120,000 tonnes and 50 million of pounds respectively;

* Sierra Gorda mine is jointly owned by KGHM and Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining.

* Sumitomo Metal Mining, Japan's second-biggest copper producer, cut its full-year profit forecast earlier this week, blaming plunging prices of copper and nickel and the delayed ramp-up at the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile.