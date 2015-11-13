BRIEF-Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corp Q1 book value per share $8.32
* Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 13 KGHM Polska Miedz :
* Poland's KGHM Polska Miedz says sees 2015 Chilean Sierra Gorda mine output at around 90,000 tonnes of copper and 20 million pounds of molibden;
* KGHM targets to increase the production to an ultimate 120,000 tonnes and 50 million of pounds respectively;
* Sierra Gorda mine is jointly owned by KGHM and Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining.
* Sumitomo Metal Mining, Japan's second-biggest copper producer, cut its full-year profit forecast earlier this week, blaming plunging prices of copper and nickel and the delayed ramp-up at the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering