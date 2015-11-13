BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker announces pricing of equity units offering
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
Nov 13 Kaluga Automotive Electrical Equipment Plant :
* Reports 9-month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.22 billion roubles ($18.35 million) compared 1.23 billion roubles a year ago
* 9-month net profit to RAS is 4.8 million roubles compared to 5.3 million roubles a year ago Source text - bit.ly/1Y8PJyG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.4850 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.