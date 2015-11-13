BRIEF-Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corp Q1 book value per share $8.32
* Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 13 Belle Mare Holding Ltd :
* Says co has declared a final dividend of 0.80 rupees per share in respect of year ending Dec. 31, 2015
* Says the dividend will be paid on or about Dec. 16, 2015 Source : bit.ly/1NPDYdy Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.