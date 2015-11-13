BRIEF-Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corp Q1 book value per share $8.32
* Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 13 PIFN Meridian OJSC :
* 9-month net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 187.8 million roubles ($2.82 million) versus 116.8 million roubles year ago
* 9-month revenue to RAS of 302.8 million roubles versus 296.1 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1H0bfkO
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.