BRIEF-Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corp Q1 book value per share $8.32
* Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 13 Mcb Group Ltd
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 net interest income of 2.26 billion rupees versus 1.94 billion rupees last year
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 profit before tax of 1.89 billion rupees versus 1.69 billion rupees last year
* Says on current trends, results for the semester to Dec 2015 are projected to improve on last year Source : bit.ly/1HGFdKT Further company coverage:
* Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.