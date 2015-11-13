Nov 13 Mcb Group Ltd

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 net interest income of 2.26 billion rupees versus 1.94 billion rupees last year

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 profit before tax of 1.89 billion rupees versus 1.69 billion rupees last year

* Says on current trends, results for the semester to Dec 2015 are projected to improve on last year