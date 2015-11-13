BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Hyperion SA :
* To issue series E 02 coupon bonds of total nominal value of up to 35 million zlotys ($8.9 million)
* Series E 02 coupon bonds to be issued at 1,000 zlotys each
* Proceeds from series E 02 coupon bonds to be used for investment financing
* Series E 02 bonds will be due on Nov. 20, 2018, and will bear 8 percent interest rate per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9397 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.