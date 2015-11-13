BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks
Nov 13 Vidis SA :
* Q1 2015/2016 revenue 9.9 million zlotys ($2.5 million) versus 12.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 2015/2016 net profit 196,266 zlotys versus 818,537 zlotys a year ago
* Maintains its FY financial forecast published on Oct. 8
($1 = 3.9441 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.