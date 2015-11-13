BRIEF-Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corp Q1 book value per share $8.32
* Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 13 Hotelest Ltd :
* 9-Months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group revenue of 2.67 billion rupees versus 2.49 billion rupees
* 9-Months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group profit before taxation of 121 million rupees versus 66.6 million rupees last year Source : bit.ly/1Qm0XhU Further company coverage:
* Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.