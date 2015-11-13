BRIEF-Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corp Q1 book value per share $8.32
* Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 13 United Investments Ltd :
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group loss for the period of 22.7 million rupees versus loss of 15 million rupees last year
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group loss per share of 0.15 rupees Source : bit.ly/1iZ0V0U Further company coverage:
* Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.