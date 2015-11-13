BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Compress SA :
* Q3 revenue 907,012 zlotys ($229,873.53) versus 878,016 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss 78,402 zlotys versus profit 2,734 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9457 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.