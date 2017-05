Nov 13 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :

* Sets up a new affiliate Netins Software, with Logintrans and Michal Krupka, and acquires 40 pct stake in the new company

* Netins Software will be engaged in development if IT systems and provision of services in IT and computer technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)