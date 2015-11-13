Brazil's Cyrela misses 1st-qtr estimates as home sales fall
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
Nov 13 Efficient Group Ltd :
* FY headline earnings per share increased from 9.37 cents to 32.32 cents
* Dividend of 12 cents per share declared
* Revenue increased by 207 pct to 716.2 million rand for year ended August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
SEATTLE, May 11 The U.S. aviation regulator must reapprove the engines on Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner before it can take flight and begin deliveries, the engine maker said on Thursday, after the new aircraft was grounded due to an engine problem.