Brazil's Cyrela misses 1st-qtr estimates as home sales fall
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
Nov 13 Groothandelsgebouwen NV :
* 9 month rental income 9.5 million euros ($10.19 million) versus 10.9 million euros year ago
* Occupancy rate during the first 9 months averaged 71.7 percent versus 79.6 percent year ago
* Rental income and occupancy rate will be lower than in 2014
* Maintains its previous outlook for the full year 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9322 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEATTLE, May 11 The U.S. aviation regulator must reapprove the engines on Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner before it can take flight and begin deliveries, the engine maker said on Thursday, after the new aircraft was grounded due to an engine problem.