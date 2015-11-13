BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 MGTS :
* H1 sales revenue under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 19.94 billion roubles ($298.20 million) versus 19.78 billion roubles year ago
* H1 net profit under IFRS 6.6 billion roubles versus 5.96 billion roubles year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.8675 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.