BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Xplus SA :
* Q3 revenue 2.8 million zlotys ($708,089.93) versus 4.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss 1.8 million zlotys versus profit of 181,378 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss 1.5 million zlotys versus profit of 132,656 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9543 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.