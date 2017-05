Nov 13 Bialetti Industrie SpA :

* 9-Month loss 1.6 million euros ($1.72 million) versus profit 61,000 euros a year ago

* 9-Month turnover 114.2 million euros versus 104.8 million euros a year ago

* Says exchange rates had negative impact on 9-month net loss

* Sees year on year growth in FY 2015 operating result

* Sees FY 2015 net profit not lower than FY 2014 net result

Source text: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)