BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks
Nov 13 Fachowcy.pl Ventures Sa :
* Q3 revenue 4.4 million zlotys ($1.11 million) versus 5.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 1.4 million zlotys versus a loss of 1.0 million zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.9503 zlotys)
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.