Nov 13 Harper Hygienics SA :

* Revises its FY 2015 revenue forecast; sees its FY 2015 revenue between 200 million zlotys ($50.66 million) to 210 million zlotys

* Sees now EBITDA of between 15 million zlotys and 16 million zlotys instead of between 17 million zlotys and 18 million zlotys previously forecasted

* Sees FY 2015 net profit between 1.0 million zlotys and 1.5 million zlotys instead previous forecast of 1.2 million zlotys to 2.1 million zlotys

* Revision of FY 2015 forecast is due to lower than expected sales on East European markets, especially Russia, and in B2B segment

