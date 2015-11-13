Nov 13 Harper Hygienics SA :
* Revises its FY 2015 revenue forecast; sees its FY 2015
revenue between 200 million zlotys ($50.66 million) to 210
million zlotys
* Sees now EBITDA of between 15 million zlotys and 16
million zlotys instead of between 17 million zlotys and 18
million zlotys previously forecasted
* Sees FY 2015 net profit between 1.0 million zlotys and 1.5
million zlotys instead previous forecast of 1.2 million zlotys
to 2.1 million zlotys
* Revision of FY 2015 forecast is due to lower than expected
sales on East European markets, especially Russia, and in B2B
segment
Source text for Eikon:
For previous forecast see:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9480 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)