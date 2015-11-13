Brazil's Cyrela misses 1st-qtr estimates as home sales fall
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
Nov 13 NWAI Dom Maklerski SA :
* Q3 revenue 231,181 zlotys versus 1.1 million zlotys year on year
* Q3 net loss 707,963 zlotys versus net loss of 113,885 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
SEATTLE, May 11 The U.S. aviation regulator must reapprove the engines on Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner before it can take flight and begin deliveries, the engine maker said on Thursday, after the new aircraft was grounded due to an engine problem.