BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks
Nov 13 Muza SA :
* Q3 revenue 6.3 million zlotys ($1.6 million) versus 5.5 million zlotys year on year
* Q3 net profit 213,000 zlotys versus 173,000 zlotys year on year

($1 = 3.9571 zlotys)
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.