BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Societe Pour L'informatique Industrielle SA :
* Q2 revenue of 82.2 million euros ($88.1 million) versus 74.5 million euros a year ago
* Confident in reaching yearly objectives of an international organic growth with 2 digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9329 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.