Brazil's Cyrela misses 1st-qtr estimates as home sales fall
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
Nov 13 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :
* 9-month total revenue 244.9 million euros ($262.7 million) versus 396.5 million euros year ago
* 9-month net profit 228.2 million euros versus 282.9 million euros year ago
* 9-month net asset value per share 60.22 euros, down 4.4 percent versus year ago
SEATTLE, May 11 The U.S. aviation regulator must reapprove the engines on Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner before it can take flight and begin deliveries, the engine maker said on Thursday, after the new aircraft was grounded due to an engine problem.