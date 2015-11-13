Brazil's Cyrela misses 1st-qtr estimates as home sales fall
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
Nov 13 Mennica Skarbowa SA :
* Q3 revenue 31.7 million zlotys ($8.03 million) versus 14.8 million zlotys year on year
* Q3 net profit 243,674 zlotys versus 253,858 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9485 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEATTLE, May 11 The U.S. aviation regulator must reapprove the engines on Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner before it can take flight and begin deliveries, the engine maker said on Thursday, after the new aircraft was grounded due to an engine problem.