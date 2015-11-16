Nov 16 Mauritius Secondary Industries Ltd :

* Quarter-ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of 2.6 million rupees versus 2.9 million rupees year ago

* Quarter-ended Sept 30, 2015 profit before tax of 1.24 million rupees versus 1.23 million year ago

* Quarter-ended Sept 30, 2015 basic earnings per share of 1.30 rupees Source text (bit.ly/1kYqn8a) Further company coverage: