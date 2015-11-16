BRIEF-Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding completes establishment of investment management JV
May 10Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd :
Nov 16 Mauritius Secondary Industries Ltd :
* Quarter-ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of 2.6 million rupees versus 2.9 million rupees year ago
* Quarter-ended Sept 30, 2015 profit before tax of 1.24 million rupees versus 1.23 million year ago
* Quarter-ended Sept 30, 2015 basic earnings per share of 1.30 rupees Source text (bit.ly/1kYqn8a) Further company coverage:
May 10Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd :
* EU identified some unfair business practices by online platforms