BRIEF-Strength Master Fintness Tech to issue 6.7 mln new shares
* Says it plans to issue about 6.7 million new shares of its common stock
Nov 16 Taste Holdings Ltd
* 102 712 219 rights offer shares were applied for, equivalent to 136% of total rights offer shares
* Excess applications of 41 087 710 rights offer shares have been received, which will be allocated in an equitable manner as set out in circular distributed to taste shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* INTERMARINE Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO