Brazil's Cyrela misses 1st-qtr estimates as home sales fall
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
Nov 13 IQ Partners SA :
* Q3 revenue 3.0 million zlotys versus 3.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss 279,000 zlotys versus profit 303,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEATTLE, May 11 The U.S. aviation regulator must reapprove the engines on Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner before it can take flight and begin deliveries, the engine maker said on Thursday, after the new aircraft was grounded due to an engine problem.