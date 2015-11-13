BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks
Nov 13 Verbicom SA :
* Signs 666,990 zloty contract for delivery of extreme networks equipment to Trias AVI SP. Z o.o.
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.