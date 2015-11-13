BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Technicolor SA :
* Confirms the expansion of its packaged media activities in North America
* Announced it has added replication and distribution of packaged media products of 2 large customers to its North American portfolio
* Has acquired for approximately 40 million euros ($42.90 million) relevant North American optical disc manufacturing and distribution assets from Cinram Group, Inc
* Transaction entirely funded out of available cash, with no impact to technicolor's adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow objectives for 2015
* At least 190 million euros in annualized revenues will be added to Technicolor's entertainment services segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.