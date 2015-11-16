BRIEF-Strength Master Fintness Tech to issue 6.7 mln new shares
* Says it plans to issue about 6.7 million new shares of its common stock
Nov 16 Musee Grevin Sa
* Reported on Friday a FY revenue of 12.7 million euros ($13.6 million) versus 13.2 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1WV1X0x Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue about 6.7 million new shares of its common stock
* INTERMARINE Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO