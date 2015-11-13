Brazil's Cyrela misses 1st-qtr estimates as home sales fall
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
Nov 13 Venture Incubator SA :
* Signs contract for purchase of 60 shares of Inkubator Naukowo-Technologiczny Sp. z o.o. for 0.25 million zlotys ($63,249.51)
* Following purchase of 60 shares of Inkubator Naukowo-Technologiczny, owns now 53.38 pct stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9526 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
SEATTLE, May 11 The U.S. aviation regulator must reapprove the engines on Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner before it can take flight and begin deliveries, the engine maker said on Thursday, after the new aircraft was grounded due to an engine problem.