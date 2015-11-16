Nov 16 Tongaat Hulett Ltd :

* Revenue for six months ended Sept. 30 of R7.61 billion (2014: R8.1 billion)

* Operating profit of R1.36 billion (2014: R1.51 billion)

* Interim dividend of 170 cents per share (2014: 170 cents per share)

* Headline earnings of R673 million (2014: R773 million)