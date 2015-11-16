BRIEF-Strength Master Fintness Tech to issue 6.7 mln new shares
* Says it plans to issue about 6.7 million new shares of its common stock
Nov 16 Tongaat Hulett Ltd :
* Revenue for six months ended Sept. 30 of R7.61 billion (2014: R8.1 billion)
* Operating profit of R1.36 billion (2014: R1.51 billion)
* Interim dividend of 170 cents per share (2014: 170 cents per share)
* Headline earnings of R673 million (2014: R773 million)
* INTERMARINE Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO