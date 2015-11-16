Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
Nov 16 Valartis Group AG :
* Application for a definitive moratorium will be submitted today
* Primary objective is now to cure temporary liquidity squeeze at Valartis Group and Valartis Finance holding as quickly as possible Source text - bit.ly/1lqP9yh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
HONG KONG, May 10 The London Metal Exchange (LME) will submit a proposal to take over the London silver fix, a senior executive said on Wednesday, the first company to publicly express interest in replacing the current operators of the price benchmark.