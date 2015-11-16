UPDATE 1-EU to tackle complaints over tech companies' unfair trading practices
* EU identified some unfair business practices by online platforms
Nov 16 LSI Software SA :
* 9-Month EBITDA 4.3 million zlotys ($1.09 million) versus 3.5 million zlotys a year ago
* 9-Month net profit of 2.3 million zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9566 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EU identified some unfair business practices by online platforms
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 16, for FY 2016