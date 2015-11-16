Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
Nov 16 KBC Groep NV :
* KBC Groep to liquidate KBC Financial Holding Inc. (US)
* Post-tax impact on result is estimated at 763 million euros ($818 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9322 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 10 The London Metal Exchange (LME) will submit a proposal to take over the London silver fix, a senior executive said on Wednesday, the first company to publicly express interest in replacing the current operators of the price benchmark.