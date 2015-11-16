Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
Nov 16 Affine RE SA :
* Acquires an office complex of almost 11,000 square metres in Chaville
* Office complex acquired from LBO France for 15.7 million euros ($16.85 million) (including transfer taxes) Source text: bit.ly/1kzBTqU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9317 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
HONG KONG, May 10 The London Metal Exchange (LME) will submit a proposal to take over the London silver fix, a senior executive said on Wednesday, the first company to publicly express interest in replacing the current operators of the price benchmark.