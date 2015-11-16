Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
(Corrects headline to say FBD has capital, not to have .. by year end)
Nov 16 Fbd Holdings Plc
* Policy volumes have declined 9.2% year to date
* Policy volume decline offset by average rate increases of 9.1%
* Claims settlement environment remains challenging, though experience since end of quarter two has been in line with group's expectation
* Group believes that industry will continue to be loss making for 2015 and 2016
* It remains FBD's view that market has not increased rates sufficiently to compensate for significant deterioration in claims environment
* FBD insurance plc has capital in excess of its solvency II capital requirement in advance of its effective date of 1 January 2016. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
HONG KONG, May 10 The London Metal Exchange (LME) will submit a proposal to take over the London silver fix, a senior executive said on Wednesday, the first company to publicly express interest in replacing the current operators of the price benchmark.