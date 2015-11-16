Nov 16 Majestic Wine Plc

* Underlying H1 trading encouraging at Majestic Wine whilst strong growth continued at Naked Wines

* Group sales (+36%) and adjusted EBIT (+12%) for 26 weeks ended 28 september 2015.

* Previous guidance on costs of strategic initiatives (£3m in h1 2016) now changed to - £4m operating costs in full year fy16

* Capex reduced to around £6m per year, but lower than this in FY16