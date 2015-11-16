BRIEF-Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding completes establishment of investment management JV
May 10Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd :
Nov 16 Delfingen Industry SA :
* Partially buys back its own shares from Avenir Automobile Fund
* Bought back 187,620 shares (7.68 pct of its share capital) at unit price of 18 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd :
* EU identified some unfair business practices by online platforms