BRIEF-Microlife announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4 per share to shareholders for 2016
Nov 16 Eukedos Spa :
* Sells one year in advance its fully owned unit Delta Med SpA to Augeo 1 Srl, an investment vehicle affiliated to Augens Capital Srl
* The disposal of Delta Med SpA was envisaged in the industrial plan and was a part of company's composition with creditors
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 17, for FY 2016