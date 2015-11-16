BRIEF-Terra Firma says to invest in artificial turf systems maker SportGroup
* Terra firma - financing transaction with Sportgroup, which is owned by Equistone Partners Europe
Nov 16 Aeolian Investment Fund SA :
* Q3 turnover loss 309,592 euros ($332,223) versus loss 858,458 euros year ago
* Q3 net loss 458,350 euros versus loss 1.0 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 455,095 euros versus loss 996,597 euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30 at 1.9 million euros versus 2.4 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1N6fmhV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9319 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other