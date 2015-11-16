BRIEF-Terra Firma says to invest in artificial turf systems maker SportGroup
* Terra firma - financing transaction with Sportgroup, which is owned by Equistone Partners Europe
Nov 16 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :
* To submit to the shareholders for approval the acquisition of additional 41.22 percent stake in Puerta Maritima Ondara SL from Grupo Lar Inversores Inmobiliarias SA
* Lar Espana already holds 58.78 percent in Puerta Maritima Ondara Source text for Eikon:
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other