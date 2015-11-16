BRIEF-Wt Microelectronics announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2.4 per share to shareholders for 2016
Nov 16 Eo Networks SA :
* Q3 revenue 10.5 million zlotys versus 7.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 895,258 zlotys versus 311,165 zlotys a year ago
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016