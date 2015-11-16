Peugeot's Tavares sees Opel racking up more losses in 2017
PARIS, May 10 PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
Nov 16 Eltel AB :
* Eltel's mobile communication business signs a three year frame agreement with Huawei in Germany
* Frame agreement is planned from 2016 to 2018
* Value of frame agreement is estimated to be about 20 million euros ($21.4 million) over 3 year period
* New contract further strengthens Eltel's growing market share in German market, which is one of Eltel's strategic growth areas
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 10 PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
** World's top salmon farmer Marine Harvest says salmon exports to China still slow despite recent normalisation of Norway-China trade relations