Nov 16

* Eltel's mobile communication business signs a three year frame agreement with Huawei in Germany

* Frame agreement is planned from 2016 to 2018

* Value of frame agreement is estimated to be about 20 million euros ($21.4 million) over 3 year period

* New contract further strengthens Eltel's growing market share in German market, which is one of Eltel's strategic growth areas

