BRIEF-Wt Microelectronics announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2.4 per share to shareholders for 2016
Nov 16 Koninklijke Brill NV :
* Announces partnership with Turpin Distribution, Bookmasters and Baker & Taylor to improve distribution, fulfilment and supply chain management in Americas
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016