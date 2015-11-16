BRIEF-Terra Firma says to invest in artificial turf systems maker SportGroup
* Terra firma - financing transaction with Sportgroup, which is owned by Equistone Partners Europe
Nov 16 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Slättö assumes possession of Magnolia Bostad's project in Karlstad
* Agreement covers some 200 rental apartments with a property value of approximately 360 million Swedish crowns ($41.5 million) at completion
* Construction is tentatively planned for Q1 of 2016, with initial occupancy in early 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6779 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Terra firma - financing transaction with Sportgroup, which is owned by Equistone Partners Europe
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other